Wednesday, February 1, 2017

News

  Paid Political Announcement

    Paid Political Announcement

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM Ken Heard today announced his candidacy for re-election as Alderman of Ward 1 in Ridgeland. His announcement said: "I, Ken Heard, four-term incumbent Alderman of Ward 1 in Ridgeland, am seeking your vote for re-election to that same post during the upcoming Republican primary. For the last sixteen years, I have been working hard to improve upon the already wonderful quality of life in Ridgeland by making informed and sound decisions for our great residents and businesses. Even prior to my almost sixteen years as Alderman, I actively worked for our community by serving several years on the City's Planning and Zoning Board. Read More
  Ridgeland High sweeps robotics tournament and prepares for championship next week

    Ridgeland High sweeps robotics tournament and prepares for championship next week

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM Ridgeland High School Robotics recently competed at the Newton County VEX Robotics Tournament in Decatur where over 24 teams from across the state fought to be champions.

    Ridgeland High School Engineering and Robotics teams went in hopes of winning, which would qualify them for state championships.
    Read More
  U.S. Marshals searching for alleged killer in October shooting

    U.S. Marshals searching for alleged killer in October shooting

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM Law enforcement officials have issued a reward of up to $2,500 as they continue their search for a Canton man wanted for questioning in an October 2016 murder.

    The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of Joshua Fetenstein McLaurin, who is considered armed and dangerous.
    Read More
  Police catch serial burglar in Jackson

    Police catch serial burglar in Jackson

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM A Jackson man has been arrested in connection with multiple business burglaries, some of which occurred at Renaissance at Colony Park, in in a coordinated effort with multiple law enforcement jurisdictions.

    Darrah Williams, 49, was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Ridgeland Police Department and faces 21 charges from the cities of Ridgeland and Madison alone.
    Read More
  Winter Weekend held Feb. 4-5

    Winter Weekend held Feb. 4-5

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM Women’s Winter Weekend with Vicki Courtney will be held at First Baptist Madison on February 3 and 4.  Vicki is from Austin, Texas and is an accomplished speaker and best selling author of many books including, Raising a Godly Girl in an Ungodly World, and 5 Conversations You Must Have With Your Daughter.

    The Friday night session is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Vicki will be speaking on Mothering and Mentoring. 
    Read More
  • Upcoming Events
  • County second in U.S. in cancer death rate according to recently published study
  • Ridgeland chamber celebrates with a Big Band Night
    
  • Upcoming Events
    Ridgeland Recreation & Parks is offering a Line Dancing Class every Monday evening.  Beginners Line Dancing Class will meet at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.  Advanced Line Dancing will begin at 7:00-8:00 p.m.  Classes will be held at the Ridgeland Recreational Center located at Old Trace Park.   Darlene Epple is the instructor for the class. Cost of the class is $10/class or $40/month.  Call Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email at lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org for more information.



    Every Monday­ & Wednesday



    Senior Fit Club

    Ridgeland Recreation & Parks’ is offering an exercise class for senior adults called SENIOR FIT CLUB, every Mondays and Wednesday afternoon, at the Ridgeland Recreational Center.  This class offers low-impact exercises geared towards senior adults. Strengthen muscles and improve your movement for a healthier lifestyle.  This is a great class for those recovering from recent illness or surgery.  This class is also good for those with Parkinson, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological diseases. The goal of this class is to improve balance, flexibility, and strength through stretching, light weights and light aerobic activity. Certified fitness instructor, Sally Holly, will be teaching this class.  Cost of class is $10 a month. For more information, please call or email Lynda at 601-856-6876, lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org



    Every Monday­ & Friday



    Restoration & Relaxation

    Gentle Yoga

    Ridgeland Recreation & Parks is offering Restoration & Relaxation Gentle Yoga for beginners. This is a great class for those who are beginning an exercise class or rehabbing from an injury.  Offered at a slower pace this class will focus on the basics of yoga, breathe work and movement.  These gentle movements will not add stress to the joints.  Classes will meet every Monday and Friday, 11 a.m. –11:30 a.m.  Cost is $5/class.  To register, call Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email at lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org.





    Today — Feb. 4



    Belaven University Arts Ablaze Spring 2017

    Graphic Design Department Student Show

    Exhibited: Monday-Friday,10:00-6:00 p.m.

    Bitsy Irby Visual Arts And Dance Center, Art Gallery

    About: The annual Graphic Design Department student show is a collection of the best work of the year. This is a juried exhibition, in which judges from many leading design studios and various advertising agencies choose the work you will see in the show. This show will include various print, packaging, web/multi-media and brand design exploration. Complimentary admission.

     



    Feb. 8 — March 1



    Balance & Fall-Proof your life and

    Tai-Chi class

    This is a beginners’ exercise program that progress through a set of balance and training activities.  This class will teach the latest in fall prevention, balance exercises and Total Body strengthening.  This class will combine with Tai-Chi.  Tai-Chi is an ancient practice proven to help with balance, improved mental/physical well-being, and reduce pain.  This combination hour long class will keep you one step ahead in IMPROVING YOUR LIFE!  Fitness expert and personal trainer, Lisa Newman, will be your instructor and give you one on one attention.  Class will meet every Wednesday, beginning February 8 – March 1, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. cost is $10/class or $40/month.  You must register simply by calling Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email:  lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org





    Feb. 14



    Madison County Mystery Readers

    Meeting

    The Madison County Mystery Readers Book Club will meet at 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 14th, at the Ridgeland Public Library.  New members and guests are welcome.  Members are not required to buy their books.  For more information, please call (601)853-8392.

    Continue this story
  • County second in U.S. in cancer death rate according to recently published study
    A recent report from a peer reviewed medical journal says Madison County has one of the highest cancer death rates by county in the nation.

    The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association titled “Trends and Patterns of Disparities in Cancer Mortality Among US Counties, 1980-2014,” looks at cancer trends by county over a 34 year period. While they found that nationwide cancer deaths had decreased by 20.1 percent, some counties have seen increases in deaths from cancer.
    Continue this story
  • Ridgeland chamber celebrates with a Big Band Night
    Some 300 business leaders and city officials packed the Hilton Jackson’s ballroom Monday night celebrating Ridgeland’s economic growth and development during 2016 and honoring volunteers for their dedicated service to the Chamber and City.
    Continue this story
    
Editorials

  EDITORIALS/Borrowing grocery money

    EDITORIALS/Borrowing grocery money

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM When Madison County voters went to the polls in 2015 to elect their supervisors, it was a referendum for change. Out with the old way of politics and in with a new, a for-the-people approach.

    Three supervisors even ran on a “Clean Sweep” platform, pledging to put the voters first and do away with back room, petty politics. One incumbent was narrowly re-elected, with voters in his district sending a strong signal they, too, wanted change.     Read More
  PERRY/Obama's clemency

    PERRY/Obama’s clemency

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM Three days before leaving office, President Barack Obama issued 273 commutations and 64 pardons to federal criminals. Two days later, he issued another 330 commutations. He provided clemency relief (commutations shorten a sentence; pardons forgive a crime) to 1,927 people while in office (212 of which were pardons).

    Fourteen individuals receiving the President’s mercy were convicted in federal courts in Mississippi (3 pardons; 11 commutations).     Read More
  BROOKS/After the Women's March

    BROOKS/After the Women’s March

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM The women’s marches were a phenomenal success and an important cultural moment. Most everybody came back uplifted and empowered. Many said they felt hopeful for the first time since Election Day. But these marches can never be an effective opposition to Donald Trump.

    In the first place, this movement focuses on the wrong issues. Of course, many marchers came with broad anti-Trump agendas, but they were marching under the conventional structure in which the central issues were clear. As The Washington Post reported, they were “reproductive rights, equal pay, affordable health care, action on climate change.”     Read More
  LOWRY/Donald Trump's new culture war

    LOWRY/Donald Trump’s new culture war

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM The nation’s foremost culture warrior is President Donald J. Trump.

    He wouldn’t, at first blush, seem well-suited to the part. Trump once appeared on the cover of Playboy. He has been married three times. He ran beauty pageants and was a frequent guest on the Howard Stern radio show. His “locker-room talk” captured on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape didn’t, shall we say, demonstrate a well-honed sense of propriety.
    Read More
  GETTING THE MESSAGE/Luke 2:41-52

    GETTING THE MESSAGE/Luke 2:41-52

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM In this passage we have the only account in the canonical Scriptures of Jesus between the time of his birth and the start of his ministry at about the age of 30. Every year Joseph and Mary made the arduous trip of around 80 miles from Nazareth in Galilee to Jerusalem for the Passover festival. Here we have a short account of their trip when Jesus was 12 years old.
    Read More

Sports

  Equestrian Team at Mississippi College wraps up Fall 2016 season at Georgia tournament

    Equestrian Team at Mississippi College wraps up Fall 2016 season at Georgia tournament

    Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM Mississippi College equestrian team riders finished the Fall season in style with an impressive showing at a recent Georgia tournament.

    Topping the highlight reel for the Blue & Gold was MC senior captain Maggie Waters. The Zanesville, Ohio rider and her horse earned a first-place ribbon in the category of open over the fences.     Read More

  • Tradition-rich MRA eyes repeat in basketball

    Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM MADISON – The first thing one notices upon entering the lobby of MRA’s gymnasium is the trophy case filled with gold balls. Enter into the gym itself, and there’s championship banners galore. Step inside longtime coach Richard Duease’s office and there’s even more title paraphernalia and countless Coach of the Year plaques from year’s past.

    Yes, MRA’s dominance in boy’s basketball is real. All the trophies, banners and plaques are just further proof of that.     Read More

  • CLEVELAND/Boo Ferriss remembered

    Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM The late, immeasurably great Boo Ferriss could have become a Major League manager had he chosen that path. With his people skills and his baseball acumen, he surely would have been a splendid one. Read More
  Madison Central advances

    Madison Central advances

    Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM TUPELO — The Madison Central High School Jaguars ended Tupelo High’s perfect season last Friday in a 38-17 thumping to advance to the 6A state championship semifinals this week.

    Madison Central (10-3-1) will take on Clinton (12-1) this Friday in Clinton. Earlier this year in week six the Arrows beat the Jags 30-21.     Read More
  Velma Jackson wins big

    Velma Jackson wins big

    Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM CAMDEN — Velma Jackson kept a seven-game win streak alive this past Friday night after defeating the North Pontotoc Vikings 56-42 in the 3A state championship quarterfinal match.

    Falcons quarterback Antavious Willis scored the first touchdown of the matchup on a scramble from behind center. The Vikings answered to take it to 7-7 in what appeared like it would be a long night of back-and-forth.
    Read More

Obituaries

  • Dr. Sherry H. Felder

    Sherry Felder, of Ridgeland, was born Janice Cheryl Hill on June 29,1950 to Gerald and Jan Hill in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sherry attended school in New Orleans and later graduated from Covington High School in Covington, Louisiana. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She received a Master of Science in Nursing in 1992 and a PhD in 2007, both from the University of Mississippi. Sherry was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Theta Tau in 1988.Professionally, Sherry was an RN.

  • Arthur Lee East, III

    Arthur Lee East, III, 59, of Canton, died December 21, 2016.  Lee was born in Canton, Mississippi to the late Arthur L. (Jr.) East and the late Betty Cox East. In 1977, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on USS Davidson and USNS Passumpsic.

    His last active military duty station was in Meridian, Mississippi at the Naval Air Station as of 1981.

  • John Baxter Burns

    John Baxter Burns, 86, died Monday, January 16, 2017.  Graveside services were held at Parkway Funeral Home and Cemetery, Ridgeland, MS on January 18, 2017.  He was born May 28, 1930 in Jackson, MS to J.B. Burns, Jr. and Dimple McMullan Burns.

    He graduated from Central High School then earned a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering at MS State College. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Scabbard and Blade drill team. 
