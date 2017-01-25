Ridgeland Recreation & Parks is offering a Line Dancing Class every Monday evening. Beginners Line Dancing Class will meet at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Advanced Line Dancing will begin at 7:00-8:00 p.m. Classes will be held at the Ridgeland Recreational Center located at Old Trace Park. Darlene Epple is the instructor for the class. Cost of the class is $10/class or $40/month. Call Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email at lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org for more information.







Every Monday­ & Wednesday







Senior Fit Club



Ridgeland Recreation & Parks’ is offering an exercise class for senior adults called SENIOR FIT CLUB, every Mondays and Wednesday afternoon, at the Ridgeland Recreational Center. This class offers low-impact exercises geared towards senior adults. Strengthen muscles and improve your movement for a healthier lifestyle. This is a great class for those recovering from recent illness or surgery. This class is also good for those with Parkinson, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological diseases. The goal of this class is to improve balance, flexibility, and strength through stretching, light weights and light aerobic activity. Certified fitness instructor, Sally Holly, will be teaching this class. Cost of class is $10 a month. For more information, please call or email Lynda at 601-856-6876, lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org







Every Monday­ & Friday







Restoration & Relaxation



Gentle Yoga



Ridgeland Recreation & Parks is offering Restoration & Relaxation Gentle Yoga for beginners. This is a great class for those who are beginning an exercise class or rehabbing from an injury. Offered at a slower pace this class will focus on the basics of yoga, breathe work and movement. These gentle movements will not add stress to the joints. Classes will meet every Monday and Friday, 11 a.m. –11:30 a.m. Cost is $5/class. To register, call Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email at lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org.











Today — Feb. 4







Belaven University Arts Ablaze Spring 2017



Graphic Design Department Student Show



Exhibited: Monday-Friday,10:00-6:00 p.m.



Bitsy Irby Visual Arts And Dance Center, Art Gallery



About: The annual Graphic Design Department student show is a collection of the best work of the year. This is a juried exhibition, in which judges from many leading design studios and various advertising agencies choose the work you will see in the show. This show will include various print, packaging, web/multi-media and brand design exploration. Complimentary admission.











Feb. 8 — March 1







Balance & Fall-Proof your life and



Tai-Chi class



This is a beginners’ exercise program that progress through a set of balance and training activities. This class will teach the latest in fall prevention, balance exercises and Total Body strengthening. This class will combine with Tai-Chi. Tai-Chi is an ancient practice proven to help with balance, improved mental/physical well-being, and reduce pain. This combination hour long class will keep you one step ahead in IMPROVING YOUR LIFE! Fitness expert and personal trainer, Lisa Newman, will be your instructor and give you one on one attention. Class will meet every Wednesday, beginning February 8 – March 1, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. cost is $10/class or $40/month. You must register simply by calling Lynda at 601-856-6876 or email: lynda.assink@ridgelandms.org











Feb. 14







Madison County Mystery Readers



Meeting



The Madison County Mystery Readers Book Club will meet at 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 14th, at the Ridgeland Public Library. New members and guests are welcome. Members are not required to buy their books. For more information, please call (601)853-8392.



