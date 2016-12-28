Home
Saturday, December 31, 2016
News
Warnock billed CMU $1.15M for four months of invoices
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Since being named sole engineer for Canton Municipal Utilities in mid-August, Rudy Warnock’s firm has billed nearly $1.2 million, ranging from emergency sewer repairs to a five-point plan to address future needs.
According to invoices obtained by the Journal, Warnock & Associates has billed CMU $1,148,178.78 since August.
County ends curb recycling
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Madison County is ceasing its curbside recycling efforts beginning in 2017 due to the cost associated with the service, supervisors said.
This does not affect Madison or Ridgeland, only unincorporated ares of the county.
Suspect arrested in Madison robberies
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
A Jackson man has confessed to multiple metro area robberies, including a convenience store and Subway restaurant robbery in Madison and an incident in Ridgeland, all after a coordinated effort from authorities in multiple jurisdictions, police announced last week.
The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Michael U. Berry.
Ridgeland board approves three TIF plans
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
RIDGELAND — Resolutions to move forward with three tax increment financing plans, including the Costco on the Highland Colony and a Mercedes dealership off I-55, were approved by city officials last week.
Ward 1 Alderman Ken Heard was joined by Ward 4 Alderman Brian Ramsey in opposition of a resolution “authorizing the employment of certain professionals” to assist with issuance of bonds on the Renaissance Phase III TIF. The resolution passed 5-2. Bonds issued are not to exceed $12.5 million.
Man killed in 4-car wrong-way I-55 wreck
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
MADISON — One person was killed in a four-car accident after a Volkswagen Passat traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 55 collided with another vehicle last Wednesday evening.
The Madison Police Department identified the driver killed in the fatal accident as Jason Bradley Busby, age 40, of Clinton. He was driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima.
Germantown High takes the top honors at the 2016 International Economic Summit
Germantown High School captured the top honor at the 2016 International Economic Summit (IES) on November 29, 2016 at Mississippi College in Clinton, MS. Representing the country Sierra Leone, three high school students from Germantown High School emerged from a field of over 60 teams to bring home the title of 2016 Summit Champions. The team also achieved a perfect score on the economics test, which was one portion of the event. This year’s summit was made possible by The College Knowledge Project, Mississippi College, and the Mississippi Geographic Alliance.
C Spire grants big wishes to family
A Madison family was one of three chosen by C Spire to receive a “Christmas Wish” this year and $10,000 to plan a dream vacation.
Shay and Roosevelt Greenwood and their five children were brought to tears after being surprised with the gift at their home by a host of C Spire employees.
Lawyer claims Warnock threatened CMU commissioner, newspaper publisher
CANTON — Rudy Warnock went beyond the scope of his duties to threaten and harass Canton Municipal Utility Commissioners, an attorney for one embattled commissioner alleged at a special meeting last Thursday.
A series of text messages presented by the attorney, who is a state Senator, also revealed threats to whip a Madison County newspaper publisher.
Editorials
PERRY/Helping others helps us
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The days before and after Christmas inspire gratefulness for the love and generosity of others, and celebrations for a year concluded.
Generosity always plays a defining role during this time of year, but the specific word “generosity” has floated in my mind for the past few weeks because, of all things, a marketing campaign by a liquor company.
KRISTOF/Pastor, am I a Christian?
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
What does it mean to be a Christian in the 21st century? Can one be a Christian and yet doubt the virgin birth or the Resurrection? I put these questions to the Rev. Timothy Keller, a Presbyterian (PCA) pastor in New York City and best-selling author who is among the most prominent evangelical thinkers today. Our conversation has been edited for space and clarity.
LOWRY/The conventional threat to Trump
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Donald Trump was supposed to take over the Republican Party, but the question going forward will be whether the Republican Party takes over him.
So far the early legislative agenda of Republicans after the Trump revolution is shaping up to be what you would have expected prior to the Trump revolution. It’s a cookie-cutter GOP program that any Republican who ran for president in the past 40 years would feel comfortable signing, with its prospective centerpiece being another round of across-the-board tax cuts.
GETTING THE MESSAGE/Luke 1:67-80
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Hope you had a blessed Christmas. We look at another passage this week that exults in the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. Here we see Zechariah’s song. The song is a response to the miraculous birth of his son John who will go before the Lord as promised in the prophets. This is a Spirit-filled prophetic song where we find grand truths for our own souls.
DUNCAN/‘A Father’s Prodigal Love for a Prodigal’
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
This week we’re going to be looking at Luke 5:11-32. This is one of the most familiar stories that Jesus ever told. As you read this passage, I want you to be on the lookout for each of the three main characters in this story, and I want you to be asking yourself the question, “What would Jesus’ original hearers have thought about the descriptions of the prodigal son, of the loving father, and of the elder brother?” To focus our study, we’ll see what we learn from each of these three characters.
Sports
Tradition-rich MRA eyes repeat in basketball
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
MADISON – The first thing one notices upon entering the lobby of MRA’s gymnasium is the trophy case filled with gold balls. Enter into the gym itself, and there’s championship banners galore. Step inside longtime coach Richard Duease’s office and there’s even more title paraphernalia and countless Coach of the Year plaques from year’s past.
Yes, MRA’s dominance in boy’s basketball is real. All the trophies, banners and plaques are just further proof of that.
CLEVELAND/Boo Ferriss remembered
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
The late, immeasurably great Boo Ferriss could have become a Major League manager had he chosen that path. With his people skills and his baseball acumen, he surely would have been a splendid one.
Equestrian Team at Mississippi College wraps up Fall 2016 season at Georgia tournament
Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:00 PM
Mississippi College equestrian team riders finished the Fall season in style with an impressive showing at a recent Georgia tournament.
Topping the highlight reel for the Blue & Gold was MC senior captain Maggie Waters. The Zanesville, Ohio rider and her horse earned a first-place ribbon in the category of open over the fences.
Velma Jackson wins big
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM
CAMDEN — Velma Jackson kept a seven-game win streak alive this past Friday night after defeating the North Pontotoc Vikings 56-42 in the 3A state championship quarterfinal match.
Falcons quarterback Antavious Willis scored the first touchdown of the matchup on a scramble from behind center. The Vikings answered to take it to 7-7 in what appeared like it would be a long night of back-and-forth.
Madison Central advances
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 6:00 PM
TUPELO — The Madison Central High School Jaguars ended Tupelo High’s perfect season last Friday in a 38-17 thumping to advance to the 6A state championship semifinals this week.
Madison Central (10-3-1) will take on Clinton (12-1) this Friday in Clinton. Earlier this year in week six the Arrows beat the Jags 30-21.
Obituaries
Ernestine Carpenter Wertz
Ernestine C. Wertz, 85, of Madison, died on December 19, 2016. The daughter of John Louis Carpenter and Lizzie Collins Carpenter, Ernestine was born in Yazoo, MS in 1931.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jack L. Wertz.
Elaine Langford Maxwell
Graveside services for Elaine Langford Maxwell were held December 20, 2016 in the Rosehill Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS. Mrs. Maxwell, 99, of St. Catherine's Village in Madison, died December 17, 2016.
Brad Quitman Pigg Patrick Lee Pigg
Brad Quitman Pigg, 41 and his son, Patrick Lee Pigg, 9, of Madison died December 19, 2016, from a fire related accident in Hinds County.
A service was held on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton. It goes without saying, Brad and Patrick had a special bond that will never be broken. God is comforting our grieving hearts knowing that Brad and Patrick are still together in their heavenly home with their Lord and Savior.
